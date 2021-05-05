GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Sip 'n Dip Lounge in Great Falls sorrowfully announced Wednesday that Piano Pat has died.

Pat had been playing at the Sip 'n Dip ever since she got the gig on a fluke.

In an interview from 2018, she said it was "fate, I guess. It was the guy that was playing in here's vacation, and I was supposed to be here for one week and he blew town and never came back. Before I’d played here I'd never played a piano bar in my life."

She will be greatly missed in the community.