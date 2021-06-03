GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On May 3, Senator Steve Daines was in Great Falls to honor the life of Great Falls icon Piano Pat.

Senator Daines gave her family a congressional record for her decades of dedication to the Sip 'n Dip.

"Her life's work really means a lot to so many people, not just our family," Kerri Anderson, Pat's granddaughter, said.

"You think about the impact she has had, Piano Pat, her reputation, her skills, the joy she's created in so may lives is known not just around our state but around the country," Sen. Daines said.

It's unclear exactly when she began preforming, but the Sip 'n Dip say she's more than an employee.

"She was the heart of the Sip n Dip. Piano Pat was the person who made us famous, she was our grandma, she was our friend, we miss her everyday," Sandra Thares, general manager at the bar, said.

On Thursday, her daughters, grandchildren and other members gathered, and they tell us exactly what type of woman Piano Pat was.

"For mom, if you ever asked her - I think in the order of preference and priority to her I think was family first, her family was everything. But her music was her love. She loved music, she loved coming to work. That's why she worked as long as she did. But to bring it all together and she always said 'God will provide, God will provide'.. faith brought it all together," Danelle Bell, daughter of Pat, said.

Thares says a tune played often by Piano Pat was "Sweet Caroline."

She says it was a favorite as Pat knew it brought the entire bar together no matter the night.

"The morning after she passed, I'm driving to work and I see the signs with the words of Sweet Caroline kind of playing out through town," Thares said.

She added the final verse of the song to the sign outside the O'Haire Motor Inn.

"Because they were good when we had her," Thares said.

While her death left a piano shaped hole in the hearts of everyone in the community - her legacy lives on through everyone who knew her.