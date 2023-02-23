LEWISTOWN, Mont. - A crash on US-191 killed the driver of a pickup truck Wednesday morning.
Central Montana Dispatch received a call just before 8:30 am Wednesday reporting a crash involving a semi-truck and pickup on US-191.
The driver of the pickup was reportedly stuck inside the vehicle and was later pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver has been identified as 48-year-old Brian Church of Lewistown.
A woman who was in the pickup and a man driving the semi-truck were taken to the Central Montana Medical Center.
An investigation into the crash is being handled by the Montana Highway Patrol and the Fergus County Sheriff/Coroner.
Judith Basin EMS, Moore Rural Fire, Hobson Fire, Lewistown Fire-Rescue, Judith Basin Sheriff’s Office, Fergus County Sheriff/Coroner and Montana Highway Patrol responded to the incident.
“The Fergus County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Church,” Fergus County Sheriff, Ryan Peterson said.
