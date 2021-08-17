Fire Mode

MALTA, Mont. - The Camp Creek Campground and the Montana Gulch Campground are temporarily shutting down due to the nearby Pine Grove Fire.

The Camp Creek Campground is located 1-mile north or Zortman, and the Montana Gulch Campground is located 1/2-mile west of Landusky.

A release from the Bureau of Land Management's Malta Field Office said the campgrounds will stay closed until fire officials say they're safe to reopen to the public.

