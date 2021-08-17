Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Meagher, Judith Basin, Madison, Beaverhead, Jefferson, Gallatin, and Cascade Counties through 430 PM MDT... At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles south of Cascade to 7 miles northeast of Sheridan. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH