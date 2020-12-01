GREAT FALLS - The Electric City is buzzing today as a new opportunity at Centene Stadium could help the local economy recover after such a rough year.
Now that the Pioneer League is an official partner with Major League Baseball, the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce says this could cement the Voyagers as an economic driver to the Electric City.
“They’ve implemented a number of things… They’ve reached out to local vendors to come up and set up a booth to also provide additional food; not just the concession food you get at the ball park. Additional local breweries as well too are able to offer some of their local brews which are favorites as well in Great Falls," said Shane Etzwiler, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce.
This gives out of town fans the opportunity to experience Great Falls from the ballpark.
The Chamber of Commerce says the biggest economic impact the Voyagers bring are the fans.
“It’s tremendous for our hotels because also as the visiting teams come in we have their fans, their players, their families also come to Great Falls as well too. So that’s kind of the biggest impact right there," said Etzwiler.
So, as the Voyagers offer fans a small piece of Great Falls - they end up staying, eating, and shopping in the Electric City.
“So, they’re staying at our hotels, they are eating at our restaurants, shopping at our retail locations. So, the impact is tremendous," said Etzwiler.
As a bonus, Etzwiler says this year with the partnership we're going to see an extended baseball season. With more home and away games.
He wasn't able to give us a ballpark number for how much money the deal is expected to bring in because the pandemic has made things so unpredictable.
But he did say with more games, comes more money and everyone is excited for baseball in 2021.