CASCADE, Mont. - A planned power outage will affect NorthWestern Energy customers in the Cascade area on Thursday.

NorthWestern Energy (NWE) says crews will install protective coverings at the Mission substation to prevent animals from entering and causing future power outages.

During the planned outage, crews will also make repairs to damage to the substation caused by an ice storm this winter.

The outage is anticipated to be from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, Thursday, June 3.

Customers who will be impacted have received an automated phone message according to NWE.

“We appreciate customers’ patience during this planned power outage to allow the work to be completed safely, which will improve service reliability for the more than 1,100 customers served by the Mission substation,” NWE said in a release.

For questions about this planned outage, you can call NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669.