GREAT FALLS - Not too long ago, crowds of family and friends would gather to mourn and celebrate the life of a loved one that’s passed away. Now, sites that host those events sit mostly empty as directors and staff set limits on gatherings for funerals, cremations and similar rituals.
Talking about end-of-life care with loved ones can feel uncomfortable for many, but as the coronavirus pandemic forces funeral homes to take precautions, it may be better to prepare sooner, rather than later.
“[COVID-19 has] made us change a lot. We’ve had to limit those gatherings, usually at the cemetery to be very small,” said Steve Schnider, who runs both Schnider and O’Connor Funeral Homes in Great Falls.
At this time, only 10 people can meet for a physical memorial service as a safety measure at O’Connor, said Schnider. That’s not the only change: with a switch to digital and physical forms by mail, plus live streaming for some sites, funeral homes are doing what they can to help community members process their grief, while planning the proper send-offs for their loved ones.
“Every loss is a concern for us. We want to make sure we’re handling their needs and making sure that they understand all the process and picking out the right things for them, whatever they feel is best for them,” said Schnider.
Whether you’re deciding on a casket, a time, or which service is best, Schnider said it’s more important than ever for those with a dying loved one to talk with them about their wills and wishes for a potential ceremony, all while while trying to keep expectations and a level head in check.
“If you don’t discuss it before and your parents don’t give you some guidance, it’s difficult to make those decisions and think, ‘Oh gosh, I think this is what my dad would have wanted,” said Schnider, a common thing he’s seen across 40 years of working in the field. “When people don’t understand the process and they don’t understand what their loved one wanted, they tend to spend more money than they really wanted to do.”
Since available services can differ from place-to-place, you’re encouraged to call your nearest funeral home and ask about them well ahead of time.