Malmstrom Air Force Base announced Monday evening that all playgrounds on Base would be closed until further notice in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
According to a Facebook Live recording, that decision was made not by the base but by the housing company, Balfour Beatty, which owns and manages playgrounds around the country.
While the playgrounds are closed, MAFB is still encouraging people to get outside and enjoy local parks. They just ask people to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Also announced this week, if folks haven’t tried to make a visit yet, they should be aware of updated Commissary and BX hours. Those new hours are as follows:
Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday: 9:00am-11:00am open only to DSI w/ letter
Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday: 11:30am-close open only to active duty & dependents
Wednesday, Friday & Sunday: 9:00am-3:00pm open to everyone
Wednesday, Friday & Sunday: 3:30pm-close open only to active duty & dependents
Commander Colonel Jennifer Reeves also announced some changes that haven’t gone into effect yet, but she would like people to be prepared for in the coming weeks. This includes: a single-entry gate, relocating medical screenings to 10th Avenue gate, closing the fitness center.
MAFB is hosting Facebook Live “townhall” style meetings every Monday and Thursday at 5:00pm to answer common questions. If you have specific medical questions, you’re asked to call 731-4MED.