Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Eastern Glacier, Cascade, Toole, Eastern Pondera, Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Eastern Teton and Judith Basin. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds cause difficult driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&