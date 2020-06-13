CASCADE COUNTY - Saturday marks the first weekend for some vendors in Great Falls, as they start temporarily selling from the city’s marketplace with the help of a local restaurant.
Despite the uncertainty that came with COVID-19, Pleasant Valley Produce said they decided to take a leap of faith when they started planting their vegetables in April.
With small groups occasionally stopping by, the first day of business was steady as gardeners from the colony spaced themselves with two other vendors near Cattlemen’s Cut Steakhouse. After over 20 years of selling at the downtown farmers market, the local restaurant’s parking lot isn’t quite their usual avenue for selling lettuce, radishes and other goods.
For now, it’s a temporary solution as they wait on announcements for 2020’s market. Even so, the produce manager says he feels honored for the opportunity.
“There’s no doubt you have your same customers come back every year, and it’s just nice to see their faces, and being able to help that they have fresh produce to eat,” said Samuel S. Wipf, who helps run the stall since his dad retired roughly three years ago.
While Wipf has concerns about this year’s sales due to produce’s short shelf life and smaller crowds of customers, he said he’ll donate any vegetables left unsold to Set Free Church, St. Vincent and other food banks in the neighborhood, making sure they don’t go to waste.
According to organizers, vendors may rotate weekly, as they continue their weekend sales for the near future.