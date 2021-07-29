Police lights--Vault

PLENTYWOOD, Mont. - A Plentywood man died in a motorcycle crash on Montana Highway 5.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report it is uncertain the date and time this crash occured.

The driver was heading eastbound on Highway 5 and mad an unsuccessful right-hand curve on the roadway near mile-marker 40. MHP said the driver kept going off the north side of the roadway, clipped a delineator post and drove into a ditch for about 540-feet before stopping. 

The 54-year-old driver was pronounced dead on arrival, according to MHP.

The investigation is still ongoing.

