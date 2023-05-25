GLACIER NAT’L PARK, Mont. - Plow crews recently reached The Big Drift just east of Logan Pass in Glacier National Park!
Glacier National Park Conservancy shared the news Thursday morning, adding that in this spot, crews often encounter over 40 feet of snow.
The park says snow removal on Going-to-the-Sun began the first week of April and will continue until open to Logan Pass, usually between mid-June and early July.
If you’re planning a trip to the park, you can check out Glacier National Park’s 2023 spring operations here.
