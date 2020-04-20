GREAT FALLS - As of 2019, there was a recorded 90 million podcast listeners across the United States making up about 32 percent of the U.S. population.
When it comes to podcasting for some it’s as easy as setting up a microphone and maybe a webcam and talking about your favorite topics it can also be sharing your dream of doing something nobody thought possible.
The Get it Factory Podcast has been streaming online since 2018 telling the success stories of different men and women from the treasure state and well beyond. As the nationwide podcast viewing numbers climbed so did there shows which has been picked up for another season on the Bleav Podcasts Network.
“We are people, people, we love to hear people’s stories of success and how they might have lived out there dreams and that’s ultimately what inspired the podcast," said Ryan and Becky Acra.
The virus provided a unique opportunity for the Acras who have been able to devote much more time and energy into the show itself but that hasn’t taken away from there other duties or family.
“The get it factory is probably busier than it ever has been, the same thing people have time on their hands it’s a good time to write that novel, we’ve got between everything that we have got going on other than Becky’s cheer business being closed because kids can’t get together all the stuff we do on the get it factory from book publishing too promotions is going strong, to say the least, we haven’t slowed down at all," said Ryan and Becky Acra
Ryan and Becky hope by pushing the content out, they can provide some quality entertainment and brighten up the days for everyone listening in from home.