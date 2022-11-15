GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The First United Methodist Church (FUMC) and the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) are working together to talk about repeated issues happening on church property.
This issues revolve around the homeless encampment that was happening on church property several months ago.
Reverend Dawn Skerritt, reached out to them to talk and GFPD says the meeting was positive, productive, and they have come up with actions steps including:
- Refocusing ministry and providing services to those who need it
- Implementing a process to criminally trespass people from their property who are gathering there to engage in criminal activity.
There have been no trespassing signs posted on church property and they are working with GFPD to help enforce this.
According to a statement from GFPD, "FUMC has taken positive step forward by working with GFPD to address the behaviors of some individuals on their property. This allows FUMC and GFPD to collectively take a more proactive role. We plan to keep the community apprised of changes to this partnership, as some peripheral issues/concerns may arise."
The church says they will be providing services, including referrals to other organizations focused on assisting the homeless population.
Both GFPD and FUMC say they know criminal enforcement is not the answer to homelessness, but their goal is to remove those who have no interested in the church or services they provide.
