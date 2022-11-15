Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations and 3 to 6 in the mountains, with localized higher accumulations under heavy snow bands possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to Midnight MST Wednesday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&