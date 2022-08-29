GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) and the Great Falls Police Department are asking for help relating to someone stealing guns from Grove Taxidermy on Aug. 18.
A release from ATF said in a release the theft happened sometime around 1:30 a.m.
At this time, it uncertain the exact number of firearms stolen.
ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500 and NSSF will match the total reward up to $5,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Great Falls Police Department at (406) 455-8599.
People may also submit information to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
Those submitting information may remain anonymous.
