Police capture at-large pony in Chinook

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts over 60 mph
occurring. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, west winds 45 to 55
mph, with gusts over 90 mph occurring. Localized wind gusts along
the Rocky Mountain Front could exceed 110 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central
Montana.
* WHEN...Until Noon MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are expected. Travel will be very difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around
or damaged by the wind.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
&&
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM MST
THIS AFTERNOON FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 115, AND 117...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag
Warning for warm temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative
humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 4 PM MST
this afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch has been replaced by this
warning.
* AFFECTED AREA...Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain
District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and
Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas.
* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 50s and 60s.
* WINDS...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Localized
gusts in excess of 80 mph at times.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS...The combination of strong winds and low humidity
could make any new fire starts difficult to contain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
&&