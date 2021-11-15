Police capture at-large pony in Chinook

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts over 60 mph occurring. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, west winds 45 to 55 mph, with gusts over 90 mph occurring. Localized wind gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front could exceed 110 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be very difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 115, AND 117... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for warm temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 4 PM MST this afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch has been replaced by this warning. * AFFECTED AREA...Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 50s and 60s. * WINDS...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Localized gusts in excess of 80 mph at times. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of strong winds and low humidity could make any new fire starts difficult to contain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&