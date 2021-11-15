Police capture at-large pony in Chinook
Photo courtesy of Chinook Police Department

CHINOOK, Mont. - Police captured a pony at-large on New York Street in Chinook Saturday night: 

"The pony was detained and investigated for fleeing from a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct," the Chinook Police Department joked in a Facebook post. 

The pony was reunited with its owner. 

