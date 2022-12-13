GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A student reported a potential bomb threat at C.M. Russell High School, Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) alerted Tuesday.
GFPS said police deemed the threat to be not credible, and said everyone is safe.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation of one to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Gates of the Mountains, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass and Cascade County below 5000ft. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds behind the cold front may result in a few hours of blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&
