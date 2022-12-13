Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation of one to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Gates of the Mountains, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass and Cascade County below 5000ft. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds behind the cold front may result in a few hours of blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&