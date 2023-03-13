GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are filming an emergency simulation at CMR High School Monday in Great Falls.
A Facebook post from the Great Falls Police Department said the simulation is taking place from 9:45 to 11 a.m.
The public may see police cars with their lights and sirens on arriving to the school, but GFPD asks to not be alarmed--it is only a simulation.
Class is not in session today and these are a simulated incidents, according to GFPD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.