Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts mostly up to 60 mph expected, but gusts to 70 mph are possible in more wind prone areas on the slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera, Cascade County below 5000ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Reduced visibility due to blowing snow and partial lane blockages is also possible, especially on the Rocky Mountain Front. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&