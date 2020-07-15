UPDATE: According to the Great Falls Police Department, the incident has ended and officers were unable to locate the person they were seeking.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department says officers are currently working an incident at 7th Avenue North and 10th Street North.
Police say several streets have been blocked off and a few residents have been asked to leave their homes for safety reasons. The GFPD High Risk Unit has also responded to the incident. GFPD is asking residents who usually travel through this area to find another route.
No other details were immediately available on the nature of the incident.
