GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are continuing to investigate an overnight shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. on April 2.
Police responded to an incident that started in the parking lot of the Hideout Lounge.
When police showed up to the scene, people fled and were then stopped a block away outside the Loading Zone Bar and Casino.
Great Falls Police Department Lieutenant Doug Otto said a fight started before it quickly escalated and someone took out a gun and shot it.
It hit someone in the leg, however Lt. Otto says it wasn't pointed directly at anyone.
GFPD has the names of everyone involved and they are working on collecting and reviewing video to figure out exactly who shot the gun.
GFPD says this was an isolated situation between two groups and alcohol was involved.
This is an ongoing investigation.