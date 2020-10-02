Great Falls Police, DPHHS and County Attorney’s are investigating the death of a child at a daycare in Great Falls.
Details of the investigation cannot be released at this time but GFPD Lieutenant Doug Otto told Montana Right Now that detectives started looking into the death of child on Friday, September 25, 2020.
It is unclear at the time of this story, if the daycare the child was at is licensed or not. In the meantime parents across the state are still struggling to find a place to care for their children.
The Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on daycare centers. Many are closed, have waitlists, and have a limited capacity. Leaving parents unsure of where to turn next.
Looking for a new childcare provider can be daunting. But there is one simple place to start - the number one think you need to confirm when looking for new childcare options is whether the person or center is licensed.
We spoke with the Little Learners Academy, a licensed daycare facility in Great Falls, not the facility under investigation, and they say having a licensed facility ensures those caring for your child will have the training to keep them safe and happy.
“Families should use a licensed childcare provider for their own peace of mind," said Kim Stull the executive director at Family Connections.
That peace of mind can go a long way for nervous parents. Licensed providers should provide a level of comfort.
“A licensed provider has had a background check, they’ve had training in early childhood development, CPR and first aid, and they are required to maintain their license," said Lori Cereck the marketing manager at Family Connections.
“Every year our teachers, every single one of us that work in here have to have 16 hours of training a year," said Becky Rate the Owner & Director of Little Learners Academy.
In addition, childcare facilities must meet safety standards during regular compliance checks.
“It’s just so important that they have that peace of mind when they drop off the most important person in their life to a childcare provider and that they just know ‘hey this is safe and they’re going to be okay’ and not only that, they’re going to learn and provide a foundation for success in the future," said Stull.
“It’s really all about safety and who you’re letting your kids around. You want to make sure everybody that your children are around are safe to be with," said Rate.
Little Learners Academy in Great Falls told Montana Right Now that there is a shortage of childcare for infants and those needing care during non-traditional hours.
Family Connections offers 'The Family, Friend, and Neighbor Program. This lets family or trusted friends get registered so you can have peace of mind.
For more information on Family Connections or to check if a childcare provider is licensed, click here.