Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog through this Morning... Patchy dense fog was occurring across portions of Southwest, Central, and North Central Montana this morning, and is expected to persist through approximately 9 am. Localized visibility reductions to lower than one quarter of a mile was occurring in low-lying and fog prone areas. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility over short distances. Slow down and allow extra spacing between vehicles. Use low beam headlights when driving through fog.