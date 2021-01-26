Police on lookout for car vandalism in Central Great Falls area

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Concerns rise after multiple reports of car vandalism in Central Great Falls.
Many residents have noticed multiple cars being egged, and while many thought this issue would last only a couple of days, people in the area said this has been happening for weeks.
One resident said her car has been targeted twice in the last three weeks, the latest incident happening just yesterday.
Others have been sharing the information online and keeping their neighbors aware, but so far police said they have not received any major reports.
“You know, I haven't heard anything, but again, sometimes these are calls that don't necessarily make it to my level. But if they are occurring, we encourage people to give us a call and make a police report or at least go online, at least we can get that onto our crime view and crime mapping pages so that we can show the activity that's occurring,” Lt. Doug Otto with the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) said.
Residents said they're still unsure of who is behind this, but these actions could lead to serious consequences.
“It can vary from a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, potential criminal mischief charge. Depending on the damage, it could rise to the level of a felony if the damage is paint and anything else on vehicles. Because obviously when you meet the threshold for the felony level that could be something very serious if it is juveniles doing this,” Otto said.
If you do notice any suspicious activity or identify someone who is participating in these actions you're asked to contact the GFPD at (406) 727-7688.