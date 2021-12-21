GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For weeks parents have been upset with the Great Falls Public School District and the Police Department after they believe they aren't getting information on school threats and investigations.
GFPD says while they try to inform parents as quickly as possible - they also have to take into account their legal obligation to protect students' privacy.
"The biggest complicating factor to us putting out information is the privacy laws associated with that information," said detective Rob Beall.
They have to deal with confidential criminal justice information, which Beall says supersedes the publics right to know.
"And then to complicate it even further - we're dealing with juveniles in the school school setting which is FERPA information," said Beall.
FERPA is the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, protecting the privacy of student education records.
"When you see like vague releases - there's a reason. I would love to tell you everything that happened because it would so clear all this up. But i can't. I just can't do that. I can't say this kid did this, said that, because there are rules associated with that," said Beall.
Beall says sometimes kids just say dumb things, which are followed by school consequences, but they can't release that information.
The only time they can release information is if the juvenile is charged with a felony.
GFPD and GFPS has a process they go through when a school threat is made.
They have to look at the threat, see who said it, and see if that student has the intent or means to carry out the threat.
"I think in most cases we try and get the information out as quickly as we can. Again, it takes time to investigate, it takes time to verify sources, as soon as we have information I think we put out what we can," said Tony Munkres, PIO and training officer with GFPD.
Beall says they won't sacrifice speed for accuracy because if they get information wrong, it undermines their trust with the community.
One thing Munkres encourages parents to do is to talk with their kids about social media behavior and if you see something - say something.
"I think as far as keeping kids safe, it's everybodys responsibility," said Munkres.
Some parents have voiced that they want to see plans from the district and police.
Beall says he understands and he'll look at the best way to implement that going forward.