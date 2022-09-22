GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department responded to a robbery Tuesday and a separate high risk warrant Wednesday.
The following is a press release from GFPD:
"On 9/20/22 at approximately 8:36 pm, police responded to a robbery on the 1600 block of 3rd Avenue North. Romellow Bigday (24 years old) was eventually arrested for accosting a female in a parking lot and attempting to steal her phone. Approximately an hour prior to the robbery, Bigday was also involved in a disturbance at the Zip Trip, 700 block of 1st Avenue North. Bigday was charged with misdemeanor assault in the Zip Trip disturbance.
On 9/21/22, the GFPD’s High Risk Unit served a high risk warrant on the 1600 block of 6th Avenue South. This location is within the Great Falls Housing Authority. Roger Cantrell (35 years old) was arrested on a 100,000 dollar warrant for assault with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Cantrell was the focus of the warrant service. In addition to Cantrell’s arrest, police discovered and arrested Timothy Taylor (37 years old) who was a parole violator out of Billings. Taylor’s original charge was assault with a weapon."
