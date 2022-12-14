Police responding to multiple stuck semi-truck incidents in Great Falls
Photo courtesy of the Great Falls Police Department/Facebook

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police have been responding to multiple stuck semi-trucks around the town Wednesday.

The Great Falls Police Department said on their social media the incidents have mainly been happening on Tenth Avenue South eastbound near Twentieth Street.

GFPD offers the following winter driving tips:

  • Allowing extra space
  • Do not cut drivers off
  • Do not pull out in front of drivers
  • Do not force drivers to slam on brakes or stop
  • Clear all your windows
  • Allow extra travel time
  • Allow extra braking time/space
  • Do not pass a snowplow unless necessary

Tags

News For You