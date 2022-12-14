Police responding to multiple stuck semi-truck incidents in Great Falls

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Gates of the Mountains, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass and Cascade County below 5000ft. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds behind the cold front may result in a few hours of blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&