Update 7/31: The Great Falls Police Department is seeking to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the man allegedly making threats to shoot up the Great Falls farmers' marker Saturday, July 15.
Any witnesses are asked to call GFPD at 406-455-8523, or send GFPD a direct message on Facebook.
Update 7/17: The man who was threatening to shoot up the farmers' market this past weekend has been identified as 36-year-old John Derek Manning Holtz.
Holtz is facing five counts of assault with a weapon, one count of intimidation, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of criminal endangerment.
In court documents, the Great Falls Police Department stated that on Saturday, July 15, an officer was dispatched at approximately 11 AM to 100 Central Ave (Park manor Apartments) regarding a man threatening to shoot people at the farmers' market.
The officer spoke with witnesses, and they advised that they were directly below the 5th floor windows when Holtz exited his window onto the balcony and began yelling into the crowd that he was going to shoot people.
Over five people had called 911 in relation to the incident stating that Holt had a firearm in his hand and was threatening to shoot patrons and vendors of the market.
Officers were able to locate the room that John used to gain access to the balcony and dispatch advised the officers that it was Holtz's' residence.
Dispatch provided an officer with Holtz phone number and made contact with him via a cellphone, Holtz told the officer that he was not home and was in Helena.
During the conversation, the officer could hear other officers that were on scene indicating that Holtz was not in Helena and was in his apartment.
Officers then sought and received a search warrant and began to give Holtz verbal commands to exit his apartment.
During this time officers were able to contact Holtz again via phone attempting to have him exit the apartment, but Holtz would answer and hang up.
Responding officers were able to administer pepper spray into Holtz's apartment through the window, and officers were able to kick open his door and found Holtz on the floor with his hands above his head and he was taken into custody.
Officer Snook remained on scene while Holtz was being transported to Great Falls police department and conducted a search of his apartment per the search warrant.
Snook found two black fixed blade knives, Holtz's wallet, and a spent .22 caliber casing on the floor of his main room, no firearms were located in Holtz's apartment.
The state requested his bond be set at $150,000 and noted that Holtz has previous convictions of assault menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon out of Oregon.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A 36-year-old man has been taken into custody after threatening to shoot up the farmers' market.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) reported Saturday that 9-1-1 dispatchers received reports of someone yelling from an apartment on Park Dr. S saying they were going to “shoot the place up."
Officers were immediately dispatched, and Park Dr. S was secured from Central Ave. to the alley.
Law enforcement had identified the person they believed to be responsible for the threat, and by 1:30 pm, the individual was in custody.
At this time, GFPD has not been able to confirm if the individual displayed a weapon or if they are in possession of a weapon. No shots were fired.
There is no further threat to the community.
"For those evacuated from the market, thank you for your quick compliance. We appreciate the community's support and patience as we worked to ensure safety for all affected by this incident," GFPD said.
