GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teenage boy was allegedly assaulted and thrown in the river on River Drive N in Great Falls Friday afternoon, according to police.
The Great Falls Police Department wrote in a Facebook post the 15-year-old was riding his scooter near the skate park around 4 p.m. when the two suspects, whom the boy didn't know, got out of a vehicle and started calling him names.
GFP wrote the two suspects shoved the boy off of his scooter, punched and kicked him, then threw him into the river.
The boy managed to get out of the river, get back his scooter and seek help. He was brought to the hospital for treatment and then was let go.
One of the suspects is described as a tall male wearing gray sweatpants and a black Nike windbreaker with a hood over his head.
The other suspect is described as wearing gray sweatpants, a red Champion sweatshirt with a hood and something covering his face.
Police are not currently releasing a description of the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact GFP by calling 406-455-8408, sending a private message on Facebook or reporting it online.
Reporters may remain anonymous.