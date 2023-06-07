GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department is notifying the public of officer training at West Elementary School and East Middle School taking place Wednesday and Thursday.
GFPD said in a Facebook post they will be training at West Elementary Wednesday and at East Middle School Thursday both from noon to 10 p.m.
The training will be taking place inside and outside the schools with police cars frequently responding to the schools.
The public should expect loud noises including simulated gunfire, yelling, screaming and actors with fake blood and injuries.
GFPD is asking the public to not be alarmed and to not report the event to the media or 9-1-1.
