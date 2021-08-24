GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Parents everywhere are gearing up to send their kids back to the classroom, and many are filling our social media timelines with those cute 'First Day Back' photos.
"Everybody during this time of the year is posting their back-to-school photos of children," said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.
But the both the Cascade County and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office are warning parents about sharing too much information.
"Parents are unintentionally sharing too much information," said CCSO detective and SRO for county schools, Shawn Baker.
Things like children's teacher's names, height, weight, or even overly personal information like their favorite color, food, or movie could be used by predators or others looking to endanger your child or family.
"You know, I think everybody gets caught up in the social norm these days that 'lets take a photo of everything' before realizing what's actually in that photo could say a lot," said Baker.
According to the Child Crime Prevention and Safety Center, there are roughly 500,000 online predators active each day; contacting kids through social media and even video games.
Even going as far as to take the information you post and physically go to your children.
"They'll know the routine, they'll know the schedule, they'll know to say 'oh, your parent sent me - or the significant other sent me and I'm here to pick you up.' The child could possibly believe that and it's important when you look at all the information you're releasing," said Dutton.
Baker is a parent himself and just knowing that predator's are using something as little as a back to school photo to target kids makes him feel vulnerable.
"I haven't... it never even dawned on me... and looking back on it you made me think. I know we've taken back to school photos of the first day and things like that. You know, I feel vulnerable. Just as much as the next person who isn't law enforcement," said Baker.
Baker knows that as a parent, you want to celebrate this milestone for your kids but you need to do it safely.
"I mean, this is good, I want to be ____ when I grow up. You know, show them ambitions, and usually at this age it changes 10 times. So, for people to be able to track this stuff. I think it's pretty base but pretty fun at the same time," said Baker.
"We ask that you're being careful about the information you're putting out there. It can be used for the wrong way. Even though you're proud of them, there are now people mining for data," said Dutton.
No matter what your privacy settings are or who you're friends with on social media, police say it's important to keep personal information on the internet to a minimum.
"Make it difficult for those who want to prey on the innocent to find out that information," said Dutton.