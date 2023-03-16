Police working 'serious incident' at 9th Ave. S. and 15th St. in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are working at a "serious incident" that happened at Ninth Avenue South and 15th Street in Great Falls Thursday morning.
The Great Falls Police Department said in a Facebook post 15th Street and 14th Street will remain closed between Ninth Avenue S. and 10th Avenue S. for quite a while.
Drivers should find a different route on their commute and GFPD said do not try to cut through the gas station parking lot.
GFPD said they will provide more information as it becomes available.
