Political advocate responds to House passing bill aiming to end same day voter registration

HELENA, Mont. - This week the Senate is taking more steps to make House Bill 176 official, which would end same day voter registration. The move could mean changes to the way people prepare for elections. Lawmakers are pushing to end the 15 year practice, which critics say might also lead to lower voter turnout numbers in rural Montana.
If passed, registration would close at noon on the Monday before Election Day. Supporters argue the move could eliminate long lines on Election Day, but people living in rural areas and on reservations are concerned about how they will sign up to vote in the future.
"Just hoping that Montanans of every race, not just Native Americans, realize what's happening and realize how this is going to affect them, and hopefully realize that elections have consequences and now it's going to be harder to vote in those elections," Keaton Sunchild, Political Director with Western Native Voice said.
Eligible voters might need to adjust their work schedules and prepare all registration items well ahead of Election Day.
Montanans have been able to sign up to vote day-of since 2005. Close to 2,000 people across the state signed up to vote for the Presidential Election on November 3,2020.
President Joe Biden argues recent legislation of 43 states, including House Bill 176 ending same day voter registration in Montana, will make it harder for Americans to vote.
Looking ahead, change could happen down the line.
"It's easy to be disheartened at what's playing out here but your voice does matter and the most important thing you can do is vote. Hopefully if the chips fall the right way we can maybe reverse this if we get the right people in 2022," Sunchild said.