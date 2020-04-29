GLASGOW- The Valley County Courthouse is open for voters who want to turn in their ballot by hand.
School Election ballots for Frazer and Glasgow must be turned in on May 5 by 8:00 pm according to KLTZ Glasgow.
If you are turning in your ballot by hand, you are asked to take it to the Valley County Clerk and Recorder's Office.
No polling places will be open election day on May 5.
Only 38% of ballots have been returned in the Glasgow School Election, and only 7% have been returned in the Frazer School Election.