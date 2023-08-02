News release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
GREAT FALLS – Pondera County has entered Stage 1 fire restrictions, and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has followed the county’s lead in placing fire restrictions on its property within the county. FWP owned property in Pondera County includes the Marias River Wildlife Management Area southwest of Shelby.
Under Stage 1 restrictions, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire at FWP sites is not allowed. Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials. Recreationists may cook on a liquid petroleum gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.
These restrictions at FWP sites will be in place until further notice. Due to dry conditions and high fire danger FWP urges people to use caution while they are out recreating.
For more information on fires and current restrictions, please visit www.mtfireinfo.org
