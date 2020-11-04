Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 10 TO 20 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...HILL, CASCADE AND CHOUTEAU. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BRISK NORTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED THROUGHOUT THE DURATION OF THE EVENT; HOWEVER, A PERIOD OF STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS ARE EXPECTED FROM SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT WHICH COULD LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF THE FALLING AND OR FALLEN SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. && MOLDAN

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN, HILL, CASCADE AND CHOUTEAU. * WHEN...FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND THOSE PULLING TRAILERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...