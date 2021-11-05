CONRAD, Mont. - On Nov. 4, the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission approved a map after a tie-break vote.
The map they are considering will split Pondera county in two.
County election administrations tell Montana Right Now if this map goes through - they may have to redraw their precinct lines.
"Sometimes that requires counties to add additional precincts or merge precincts depending on how all the other lines come together for the state house and senate district and how they combine then with the school district lines and fire district lines and any other special district lines within the county," said Kody Farkell, election administrator for Pondera county.
Farkell encourages residents in the county to give them feedback on redrawing those precinct lines so they can make the best decisions for the county if the map gets approved.
While the map was pushed forward Thursday, it doesn't mean it's the final version.
The commission will continue to take public comments at their next meeting on Nov. 9 but need to have a final decision by Nov. 14.