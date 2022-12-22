HELENA, Mont. - If you’re traveling for the holidays, you may run into some literal roadblocks, as many roads around Montana are closed due to poor conditions.
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting several road closures in the state.
You can check road conditions on the MDT 5-1-1 website here.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations announced the Port of Whitlash will be closed on Thursday due to poor road conditions.
Roads closed as of 12:00 pm include:
- US-191 - Mile Marker 83.56 to 102.32
- 5 MILES SOUTH OF THE FRED ROBINSON BRIDGE TO THE JCT WITH MT 66
- US-191 CLOSED BOHEMIAN CORNER TO MALTA
- Road Closed
- US-191 - Mile Marker 102.32 to 118.18
- 5 MILES SOUTH OF THE FRED ROBINSON BRIDGE TO THE JCT WITH MT 66 to THE JCT WITH MT 66 TO 16 MILES NORTH
- US-191 CLOSED BOHEMIAN CORNER TO MALTA
- Road Closed
- US-191 - Mile Marker 118.18 to 157.61
- THE JCT WITH MT 66 TO 16 MILES NORTH to 39 MILES SOUTHWEST OF MALTA (ZORTMAN ROAD) TO MALTA
- US-191 CLOSED BOHEMIAN CORNER TO MALTA
- Road Closed
- MT-7 - Mile Marker 0 to 35.5
- EKALAKA TO BAKER
- MT-7 closed from Baker to Ekalaka due to winter conditions
- Road Closed
- MT-7 - Mile Marker 35 to 79.5
- BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE to FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX
- ROAD CLOSED DUE TO WEATHER
- Road Closed
- MT-13 - Mile Marker 21 to 53.05
- CIRCLE TO 21 MILES NORTH to 21 MILES NORTH OF CIRCLE TO THE JCT W MT-25 (INCLUDING MT-25)
- Road Closed
- MT-66 - Mile Marker 0 to 50
- HAYS TO PEOPLES CREEK to PEOPLES CREEK TO HARLEM
- Road Closed
- S-219 - Mile Marker 0 to 8.2
- JCT WITH US-89 E TO INTERSECTION WITH 6TH LN NW
- ROAD CLOSED DUE TO DRIFTING SNOW UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
- Road Closed
- S-261 - Mile Marker 0 to 13.67
- JCT WITH I-90 ON RAMP W WIBAUX INTERCHANGE TO 13 MILES N OF JUCT WITH I-90 ON RAMP W WIBAUX INTERCHANGE
- Road Closed
Incidents being reported by the MDT as of 12:00 pm:
- -90 - Mile Marker 183.6
- PHOSPHATE TO DEER LODGE
- TWO SEMIS EB / ONE SEMI WB / BLOCKING DRIVING LANE
- Disabled Vehicle starting on December 22, 2022 09:40 AM
- I-90 - Mile Marker 291
- MANHATTAN TO BELGRADE
- Multiple Vehicle Crash, One Lane Blocked starting on December 22, 2022 09:06 AM
- I-90 - Mile Marker 313
- BOZEMAN (N 7TH INTCHG) TO 4 MILES EAST AT THE BEAR CANYON INTERCHANGE
- SEMI PARTIALLY BLOCKING DRIVING LANE
- Traffic Hazard starting on December 22, 2022 04:59 AM
- I-90 - Mile Marker 461.5
- PINEHILLS INTERCHANGE TO 19 MILES EAST OF BILLINGS
- DRIVING LANE PARTIALLY BLOCKED
- One Lane Blocked, Abandoned Vehicle starting on December 22, 2022 06:30 AM
- US-12 - Mile Marker 0 to 4
- LOLO PASS TO CHAIN UP AREA
- Chains Required starting on December 20, 2022 12:44 AM
- US-87 - Mile Marker 95
- BOX ELDER TO HAVRE
- Abandoned Vehicle starting on December 21, 2022 06:06 PM
- US-93 - Mile Marker 182 to 187
- STRYKER TO CANADA
- WATCH FOR WILDLIFE ROAMING NEAR ROADWAY, USE CAUTION DURING OVERNIGHT HOURS.
- Animals starting on December 16, 2022 08:33 PM
- US-191 - Mile Marker 12.4
- HARLOWTON TO GARNEILL
- Abandoned Vehicle starting on December 21, 2022 06:37 PM
