HELENA, Mont. - If you’re traveling for the holidays, you may run into some literal roadblocks, as many roads around Montana are closed due to poor conditions.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting several road closures in the state.

You can check road conditions on the MDT 5-1-1 website here.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations announced the Port of Whitlash will be closed on Thursday due to poor road conditions.

Roads closed as of 12:00 pm include:

US-191 - Mile Marker 83.56 to 102.32
5 MILES SOUTH OF THE FRED ROBINSON BRIDGE TO THE JCT WITH MT 66
US-191 CLOSED BOHEMIAN CORNER TO MALTA
Road Closed
US-191 - Mile Marker 102.32 to 118.18
5 MILES SOUTH OF THE FRED ROBINSON BRIDGE TO THE JCT WITH MT 66 to THE JCT WITH MT 66 TO 16 MILES NORTH
US-191 CLOSED BOHEMIAN CORNER TO MALTA
Road Closed
US-191 - Mile Marker 118.18 to 157.61
THE JCT WITH MT 66 TO 16 MILES NORTH to 39 MILES SOUTHWEST OF MALTA (ZORTMAN ROAD) TO MALTA
US-191 CLOSED BOHEMIAN CORNER TO MALTA
Road Closed
MT-7 - Mile Marker 0 to 35.5
EKALAKA TO BAKER
MT-7 closed from Baker to Ekalaka due to winter conditions
Road Closed
MT-7 - Mile Marker 35 to 79.5
BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE to FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX
ROAD CLOSED DUE TO WEATHER
Road Closed
MT-13 - Mile Marker 21 to 53.05
CIRCLE TO 21 MILES NORTH to 21 MILES NORTH OF CIRCLE TO THE JCT W MT-25 (INCLUDING MT-25)
Road Closed
MT-66 - Mile Marker 0 to 50
HAYS TO PEOPLES CREEK to PEOPLES CREEK TO HARLEM
Road Closed
S-219 - Mile Marker 0 to 8.2
JCT WITH US-89 E TO INTERSECTION WITH 6TH LN NW
ROAD CLOSED DUE TO DRIFTING SNOW UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
Road Closed
S-261 - Mile Marker 0 to 13.67
JCT WITH I-90 ON RAMP W WIBAUX INTERCHANGE TO 13 MILES N OF JUCT WITH I-90 ON RAMP W WIBAUX INTERCHANGE
Road Closed

Incidents being reported by the MDT as of 12:00 pm:

-90 - Mile Marker 183.6
PHOSPHATE TO DEER LODGE
TWO SEMIS EB / ONE SEMI WB / BLOCKING DRIVING LANE
Disabled Vehicle starting on December 22, 2022 09:40 AM
I-90 - Mile Marker 291
MANHATTAN TO BELGRADE
Multiple Vehicle Crash, One Lane Blocked starting on December 22, 2022 09:06 AM
I-90 - Mile Marker 313
BOZEMAN (N 7TH INTCHG) TO 4 MILES EAST AT THE BEAR CANYON INTERCHANGE
SEMI PARTIALLY BLOCKING DRIVING LANE
Traffic Hazard starting on December 22, 2022 04:59 AM
I-90 - Mile Marker 461.5
PINEHILLS INTERCHANGE TO 19 MILES EAST OF BILLINGS
DRIVING LANE PARTIALLY BLOCKED
One Lane Blocked, Abandoned Vehicle starting on December 22, 2022 06:30 AM
US-12 - Mile Marker 0 to 4
LOLO PASS TO CHAIN UP AREA
Chains Required starting on December 20, 2022 12:44 AM
US-87 - Mile Marker 95
BOX ELDER TO HAVRE
Abandoned Vehicle starting on December 21, 2022 06:06 PM
US-93 - Mile Marker 182 to 187
STRYKER TO CANADA
WATCH FOR WILDLIFE ROAMING NEAR ROADWAY, USE CAUTION DURING OVERNIGHT HOURS.
Animals starting on December 16, 2022 08:33 PM
US-191 - Mile Marker 12.4
HARLOWTON TO GARNEILL
Abandoned Vehicle starting on December 21, 2022 06:37 PM
US-191 - Mile Marker 68 to 83.56
THE JCT WITH MT-19 TO 17 MILES NORTH to 5 MILES SOUTH OF THE FRED ROBINSON BRIDGE TO THE JCT WITH MT 66
Emergency Closure starting on December 22, 2022 12:00 AM
US-191 - Mile Marker 83.56 to 102.32
5 MILES SOUTH OF THE FRED ROBINSON BRIDGE TO THE JCT WITH MT 66
US-191 CLOSED BOHEMIAN CORNER TO MALTA
Emergency Closure, Road Closed starting on December 21, 2022 11:58 PM
US-191 - Mile Marker 102.32 to 118.18
5 MILES SOUTH OF THE FRED ROBINSON BRIDGE TO THE JCT WITH MT 66 to THE JCT WITH MT 66 TO 16 MILES NORTH
US-191 CLOSED BOHEMIAN CORNER TO MALTA
Emergency Closure, Road Closed starting on December 21, 2022 11:59 PM
US-191 - Mile Marker 118.18 to 157.61
THE JCT WITH MT 66 TO 16 MILES NORTH to 39 MILES SOUTHWEST OF MALTA (ZORTMAN ROAD) TO MALTA
US-191 CLOSED BOHEMIAN CORNER TO MALTA
Emergency Closure, Road Closed starting on December 21, 2022 11:59 PM
MT-5 - Mile Marker 0 to 24.65
PLENTYWOOD TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE
Enforced Closure starting on December 21, 2022 07:53 PM
MT-5 - Mile Marker 15
PLENTYWOOD TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE
One Lane Blocked, Disabled Vehicle starting on December 22, 2022 11:28 AM
MT-7 - Mile Marker 0 to 35.5
EKALAKA TO BAKER
MT-7 closed from Baker to Ekalaka due to winter conditions
Emergency Closure, Road Closed starting on December 21, 2022 02:12 PM
MT-7 - Mile Marker 35 to 79.5
BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE to FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX
ROAD CLOSED DUE TO WEATHER
Road Closed, Emergency Closure starting on December 22, 2022 05:25 AM
MT-13 - Mile Marker 0 to 21
CIRCLE TO 21 MILES NORTH
Emergency Closure starting on December 22, 2022 06:28 AM
MT-13 - Mile Marker 13.5
CIRCLE TO 21 MILES NORTH
Disabled Vehicle starting on December 22, 2022 05:28 AM
MT-13 - Mile Marker 21 to 53.05
CIRCLE TO 21 MILES NORTH to 21 MILES NORTH OF CIRCLE TO THE JCT W MT-25 (INCLUDING MT-25)
Emergency Closure, Road Closed starting on December 22, 2022 06:57 AM
MT-13 - Mile Marker 26.6
26 MILES SOUTH OF SCOBEY TO SCOBEY
DRIVING LANE PARTIALLY BLOCKED
Disabled Vehicle, One Lane Blocked starting on December 22, 2022 09:34 AM
MT-66 - Mile Marker 0 to 50
HAYS TO PEOPLES CREEK to PEOPLES CREEK TO HARLEM
Road Closed, Emergency Closure starting on December 22, 2022 05:30 AM
S-219 - Mile Marker 0 to 8.2
JCT WITH US-89 E TO INTERSECTION WITH 6TH LN NW
ROAD CLOSED DUE TO DRIFTING SNOW UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
Road Closed, Emergency Closure starting on December 21, 2022 01:10 PM
S-254 - Mile Marker 19
JCT WITH MT-16 TO BLOONFIELD
Disabled Vehicle, One Lane Blocked starting on December 22, 2022 01:12 AM
S-258 - Mile Marker 0 to 19.82
INTERSECTION WITH ROCK SPRINGS RD E TO INTERSECTION WITH 156 AVE NW
Enforced Closure starting on December 21, 2022 08:20 PM
S-261 - Mile Marker 0 to 13.67
JCT WITH I-90 ON RAMP W WIBAUX INTERCHANGE TO 13 MILES N OF JUCT WITH I-90 ON RAMP W WIBAUX INTERCHANGE
Road Closed, Emergency Closure starting on December 22, 2022 09:04 AM
S-516 - Mile Marker 0 to 6
JCT WITH S-258 N TO JCT WITH S-517 IN COALRIDGE
Enforced Closure starting on December 21, 2022 08:20 PM
S-517 - Mile Marker 0 to 12.29
JCT WITH MT-16 NEAR ANTELOPE TO JCT WITH S-516 IN COALRIDGE
Enforced Closure starting on December 21, 2022 08:20 PM

