HELENA, Mont. - If you’re traveling for the holidays, you may run into some literal roadblocks, as many roads around Montana are closed due to poor conditions.
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting several road closures in the state.
An alert has been issued warning travelers of winter weather that is expected over the weekend.
Anyone traveling for the holidays is warned that conditions can change rapidly.
If you are traveling, you are asked to give plows room to work and to slow down on winter roads.
You can check road conditions on the MDT 5-1-1 website here.
There are no road closures reported by the Montana Department of Montana as of 12:20 pm.
Black ice is being reported on the following roads as of 12:20 pm Sunday:
I-15
SIEBEN NORTH TO WOLF CREEK
I-90
BEARMOUTH INTERCHANGE TO DRUMMOND
DRUMMOND TO PHOSPHATE JCT
I-94
THE DIAMOND RING INTERCHANGE TO TERRY
TERRY TO THE DAWSON/PRAIRIE COUNTY LINE
US-2
SCHREIBER CRK TO HAPPY'S INN
HAPPY'S INN TO MCGREGOR LAKE RESORT
7 MILES WEST OF MARIAS PASS OVER MARIAS PASS
EAST SIDE OF MARIAS PASS TO EAST GLACIER
US-93
STEVENSVILLE TO LOLO
ARLEE TO JCT MT-200 AT RAVALLI
RAVALLI TO ST IGNATIUS
NORTH OF ST. IGNATIUS TO RONAN
RONAN TO SOUTH OF POLSON
ELMO TO MT-82
US-287
8 MILES NORTH OF WOLF CREEK TO THE JCT WITH MT-200 (BOWMANS)
THE JCT WITH MT-200 (BOWMANS CORNER) TO AUGUSTA
MT-1
HALL TO DRUMMOND
MT-28
THE JCT WITH MT-200 TO 10 MILES NORTH
RAINBOW LAKE TO ELMO
MT-56
NOXON TO BULL LAKE
MT-135
ST. REGIS TO THE JCT WITH MT-200
MT-141
NEVADA LAKE TO THE JCT WITH S-271
JCT 271 TO JCT WITH MT-200
MT-200
IDAHO ST LINE TO TROUT CREEK
TROUT CREEK TO THOMPSON FALLS
THOMPSON FALLS TO PLAINS
WEST OF PLAINS TO JCT MT-135
JCT MT-135 TO WEST OF DIXON
WEST OF DIXON TO RAVALLI
BONNER TO GREENOUGH HILL-BLACKFOOT
5 MILES WEST OF THE JCT WITH MT-141 TO LINCOLN
LINCOLN TO THE JCT WITH S-279 (FLESHER PASS ROAD)
THE JCT WITH S-279 (FLESHER PASS ROAD) TO ROGERS PASS
ROGERS PASS (MP 90)
ROGERS PASS TO THE BOTTOM OF THE EAST SIDE OF THE PASS (MP 93)
THE EAST SIDE OF ROGERS PASS TO THE JCT WITH S-434 (BEAN LAKE)
THE JCT WITH S-434 (BEAN LAKE) TO THE JCT WITH US-287 (BOWMANS)
S-203
STEVENSVILLE TO FLORENCE
S-211
JCT OF US 93 AT RONAN W TO HOT SPRINGS
S-212
4 MILES NORTH OF DIXON TO MOISE
MOISE TO THE JCT WITH US-93 SOUTH OF RONAN
S-253
JUNCTION WITH I-94 AT TERRY TO 36 MILES NORTH
S-269
JCT US 93 TO JCT SEC 203
S-271
DRUMMOND NORTH TO HELMVILLE
3 MILES WEST OF HELMVILLE TO JCT WITH MT 141
S-279
BOTTOM OF FLESHER PASS (MP 24.5) TO JCT WITH MT 200
S-382
MT-200 TO MT-28
Incidents reported by the MDT as of 12:20 pm Sunday:
- I-15 - Mile Marker 217
- SIEBEN NORTH TO WOLF CREEK
- MHP Troopers are stopping all NB Semis at the 217
- Emergency Closure starting on December 25, 2022 09:01 AM
- I-90 - Mile Marker 0 to 4
- LOOKOUT PASS TO TAFT
- Chains Required starting on December 24, 2022 07:00 PM
- I-90 - Mile Marker 1 to 2
- LOOKOUT PASS TO TAFT
- Commercial Vehicle Crash, One Lane Blocked starting on December 25, 2022 09:23 AM
- I-90 - Mile Marker 12
- TAFT TO HAUGAN
- WATCH FOR SEMI SPUN OUT BLOCKING DRIVING LANE AND PART OF PASSING LANE
- Disabled Vehicle starting on December 25, 2022 02:15 AM
- I-90 - Mile Marker 125
- BONNER JCT TO BEAVERTAIL
- One Lane Blocked, Multiple Slide Off Crashes starting on December 25, 2022 10:51 AM
- I-90 - Mile Marker 153.8
- DRUMMOND TO PHOSPHATE JCT
- One Lane Blocked, Commercial Vehicle Crash starting on December 25, 2022 09:56 AM
- I-90 - Mile Marker 176
- PHOSPHATE TO DEER LODGE
- OFF RAMP BLOCKED
- One Lane Blocked, Traffic Diverted to Alt Route, Disabled Vehicle starting on December 25, 2022 07:35 AM
- I-90 - Mile Marker 178.8 to 178.9
- PHOSPHATE TO DEER LODGE
- WB Semi in EB Passing Lane
- Commercial Vehicle Crash starting on December 25, 2022 09:08 AM
- I-90 - Mile Marker 241.3
- 6 TO 16 MILES EAST OF BUTTE OVER HOMESTAKE PASS
- Disabled Vehicle starting on December 25, 2022 05:45 AM
- I-90 - Mile Marker 331 to 338
- EXIT 330 - LIVINGSTON TO EXIT 337 to EXIT 337 - LIVINGSTON TO SPRINGDALE
- Blow Over Warning starting on December 24, 2022 10:26 PM
- I-94 - Mile Marker 191.09 to 215.87
- TERRY TO THE DAWSON/PRAIRIE COUNTY LINE to THE DAWSON/PRAIRIE COUNTY LINE TO GLENDIVE
- Blow Over Warning starting on December 25, 2022 11:12 AM
- I-94 - Mile Marker 215.89 to 236.19
- GLENDIVE TO DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE to DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX
- Blow Over Warning starting on December 25, 2022 11:13 AM
- US-2 - Mile Marker 179 to 192
- PINNACLE TO DEVIL CREEK to 7 MILES WEST OF MARIAS PASS OVER MARIAS PASS
- Chains Required starting on December 25, 2022 05:04 AM
- US-2 - Mile Marker 182
- PINNACLE TO DEVIL CREEK
- One Lane Blocked, Vehicle Crash starting on December 25, 2022 06:45 AM
- US-2 - Mile Marker 186.5
- PINNACLE TO DEVIL CREEK
- One Lane Blocked, Vehicle Crash starting on December 25, 2022 09:17 AM
- US-2 - Mile Marker 198 to 209.1
- EAST SIDE OF MARIAS PASS TO EAST GLACIER to EAST GLACIER TO BROWNING
- Blow Over Warning starting on December 24, 2022 07:22 PM
- US-2 - Mile Marker 209.1 to 221.7
- EAST GLACIER TO BROWNING
- Blow Over Warning starting on December 24, 2022 07:17 PM
- US-2 - Mile Marker 221.7 to 235.44
- EAST GLACIER TO BROWNING to BROWNING TO JCT WITH S 444
- Blow Over Warning starting on December 24, 2022 07:18 PM
- US-89 - Mile Marker 0 to 12.13
- BROWNING TO THE KIOWA JCT to THE KIOWA JCT TO HUDSON BAY DIVIDE
- Blow Over Warning starting on December 24, 2022 07:19 PM
- US-89 - Mile Marker 84.77 to 102.61
- JCT MT-44 TO TWO MEDICINE BRIDGE to TWO MEDICINE CREEK (SOUTH OF BROWNING) TO BROWNING
- Blow Over Warning starting on December 24, 2022 07:09 PM
- US-89 - Mile Marker 102.61 to 110.49
- TWO MEDICINE CREEK (SOUTH OF BROWNING) TO BROWNING
- Blow Over Warning starting on December 24, 2022 07:09 PM
- US-93 - Mile Marker 57.5
- POLSON TO JETTE HILL
- One Lane Blocked, Abandoned Vehicle starting on December 25, 2022 07:01 AM
- US-93 - Mile Marker 182 to 187
- STRYKER TO CANADA
- WATCH FOR WILDLIFE ROAMING NEAR ROADWAY, USE CAUTION DURING OVERNIGHT HOURS.
- Animals starting on December 16, 2022 08:33 PM
- MT-7 - Mile Marker 35.55
- BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE
- CAUTION ROUGH ROAD
- Traffic Hazard starting on December 24, 2022 04:35 PM
- MT-13 - Mile Marker 0 to 25
- THE JCT OF MT-25 TO 26 MILES SOUTH OF SCOBEY to 26 MILES SOUTH OF SCOBEY TO SCOBEY
- Blow Over Warning starting on December 25, 2022 09:37 AM
- MT-16 - Mile Marker 0 to 32.69
- GLENDIVE TO SAVAGE to SAVAGE TO SIDNEY
- Blow Over Warning starting on December 25, 2022 11:14 AM
- MT-24 - Mile Marker 6.5
- GLASGOW TO ST. MARIE
- NB LANE BLOCKED.
- One Lane Blocked, Vehicle Crash starting on December 25, 2022 09:40 AM
- I-94B - Mile Marker 296.95 to 329.41
- CIRCLE TO 17 MILES SOUTHEAST to 17 MILES SOUTHEAST OF CIRCLE TO GLENDIVE
- Blow Over Warning starting on December 25, 2022 11:15 AM
- MT-200 - Mile Marker 41.5
- THE CLEARWATER JCT TO N OF HELMVILLE JCT
- Commercial Vehicle Crash, Both Lanes Blocked starting on December 25, 2022 09:00 AM
- MT-200 - Mile Marker 86 to 93
- ROGERS PASS TO THE BOTTOM OF THE EAST SIDE OF THE PASS (MP 93) to THE EAST SIDE OF ROGERS PASS TO THE JCT WITH S-434 (BEAN LAKE)
- Chains Required starting on December 25, 2022 10:16 AM
- S-213 - Mile Marker 4 to 25
- CUT BANK TO THE CANADIAN LINE
- Animals starting on December 23, 2022 04:01 PM
- S-254 - Mile Marker 16
- JCT WITH MT-16 TO BLOONFIELD
- NARROW ONE LANE TRAFFIC. USE CAUTION.
- Obstruction, Alternating One Lane Traffic starting on December 23, 2022 06:19 PM
- S-419 - Mile Marker 3 to 4
- JUNCTION WITH MT 78 TO NYE
- WATER ON ROADWAY
- Surface Water Hazard starting on December 24, 2022 04:27 PM
- S-464 - Mile Marker 0 to 12.83
- DUCK LAKE ROAD - BROWNING TO 12 MILES NORTH to DUCK LAKE ROAD - 12 MILES NORTH OF BROWNING TO BABB
- Blow Over Warning starting on December 24, 2022 07:18 PM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.