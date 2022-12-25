HELENA, Mont. - If you’re traveling for the holidays, you may run into some literal roadblocks, as many roads around Montana are closed due to poor conditions.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting several road closures in the state.

An alert has been issued warning travelers of winter weather that is expected over the weekend.

Anyone traveling for the holidays is warned that conditions can change rapidly.

If you are traveling, you are asked to give plows room to work and to slow down on winter roads.

You can check road conditions on the MDT 5-1-1 website here.

There are no road closures reported by the Montana Department of Montana as of 12:20 pm.

Black ice is being reported on the following roads as of 12:20 pm Sunday:

I-15

SIEBEN NORTH TO WOLF CREEK

I-90

BEARMOUTH INTERCHANGE TO DRUMMOND

DRUMMOND TO PHOSPHATE JCT

I-94

THE DIAMOND RING INTERCHANGE TO TERRY

TERRY TO THE DAWSON/PRAIRIE COUNTY LINE

US-2

SCHREIBER CRK TO HAPPY'S INN

HAPPY'S INN TO MCGREGOR LAKE RESORT

7 MILES WEST OF MARIAS PASS OVER MARIAS PASS

EAST SIDE OF MARIAS PASS TO EAST GLACIER

US-93

STEVENSVILLE TO LOLO

ARLEE TO JCT MT-200 AT RAVALLI

RAVALLI TO ST IGNATIUS

NORTH OF ST. IGNATIUS TO RONAN

RONAN TO SOUTH OF POLSON

ELMO TO MT-82

US-287

8 MILES NORTH OF WOLF CREEK TO THE JCT WITH MT-200 (BOWMANS)

THE JCT WITH MT-200 (BOWMANS CORNER) TO AUGUSTA

MT-1

HALL TO DRUMMOND

MT-28

THE JCT WITH MT-200 TO 10 MILES NORTH

RAINBOW LAKE TO ELMO

MT-56

NOXON TO BULL LAKE

MT-135

ST. REGIS TO THE JCT WITH MT-200

MT-141

NEVADA LAKE TO THE JCT WITH S-271

JCT 271 TO JCT WITH MT-200

MT-200

IDAHO ST LINE TO TROUT CREEK

TROUT CREEK TO THOMPSON FALLS

THOMPSON FALLS TO PLAINS

WEST OF PLAINS TO JCT MT-135

JCT MT-135 TO WEST OF DIXON

WEST OF DIXON TO RAVALLI

BONNER TO GREENOUGH HILL-BLACKFOOT

5 MILES WEST OF THE JCT WITH MT-141 TO LINCOLN

LINCOLN TO THE JCT WITH S-279 (FLESHER PASS ROAD)

THE JCT WITH S-279 (FLESHER PASS ROAD) TO ROGERS PASS

ROGERS PASS (MP 90)

ROGERS PASS TO THE BOTTOM OF THE EAST SIDE OF THE PASS (MP 93)

THE EAST SIDE OF ROGERS PASS TO THE JCT WITH S-434 (BEAN LAKE)

THE JCT WITH S-434 (BEAN LAKE) TO THE JCT WITH US-287 (BOWMANS)

S-203

STEVENSVILLE TO FLORENCE

S-211

JCT OF US 93 AT RONAN W TO HOT SPRINGS

S-212

4 MILES NORTH OF DIXON TO MOISE

MOISE TO THE JCT WITH US-93 SOUTH OF RONAN

S-253

JUNCTION WITH I-94 AT TERRY TO 36 MILES NORTH

S-269

JCT US 93 TO JCT SEC 203

S-271

DRUMMOND NORTH TO HELMVILLE

3 MILES WEST OF HELMVILLE TO JCT WITH MT 141

S-279

BOTTOM OF FLESHER PASS (MP 24.5) TO JCT WITH MT 200

S-382

MT-200 TO MT-28

Incidents reported by the MDT as of 12:20 pm Sunday:

I-15 - Mile Marker 217
SIEBEN NORTH TO WOLF CREEK
MHP Troopers are stopping all NB Semis at the 217
Emergency Closure starting on December 25, 2022 09:01 AM
I-90 - Mile Marker 0 to 4
LOOKOUT PASS TO TAFT
Chains Required starting on December 24, 2022 07:00 PM
I-90 - Mile Marker 1 to 2
LOOKOUT PASS TO TAFT
Commercial Vehicle Crash, One Lane Blocked starting on December 25, 2022 09:23 AM
I-90 - Mile Marker 12
TAFT TO HAUGAN
WATCH FOR SEMI SPUN OUT BLOCKING DRIVING LANE AND PART OF PASSING LANE
Disabled Vehicle starting on December 25, 2022 02:15 AM
I-90 - Mile Marker 125
BONNER JCT TO BEAVERTAIL
One Lane Blocked, Multiple Slide Off Crashes starting on December 25, 2022 10:51 AM
I-90 - Mile Marker 153.8
DRUMMOND TO PHOSPHATE JCT
One Lane Blocked, Commercial Vehicle Crash starting on December 25, 2022 09:56 AM
I-90 - Mile Marker 176
PHOSPHATE TO DEER LODGE
OFF RAMP BLOCKED
One Lane Blocked, Traffic Diverted to Alt Route, Disabled Vehicle starting on December 25, 2022 07:35 AM
I-90 - Mile Marker 178.8 to 178.9
PHOSPHATE TO DEER LODGE
WB Semi in EB Passing Lane
Commercial Vehicle Crash starting on December 25, 2022 09:08 AM
I-90 - Mile Marker 241.3
6 TO 16 MILES EAST OF BUTTE OVER HOMESTAKE PASS
Disabled Vehicle starting on December 25, 2022 05:45 AM
I-90 - Mile Marker 331 to 338
EXIT 330 - LIVINGSTON TO EXIT 337 to EXIT 337 - LIVINGSTON TO SPRINGDALE
Blow Over Warning starting on December 24, 2022 10:26 PM
I-94 - Mile Marker 191.09 to 215.87
TERRY TO THE DAWSON/PRAIRIE COUNTY LINE to THE DAWSON/PRAIRIE COUNTY LINE TO GLENDIVE
Blow Over Warning starting on December 25, 2022 11:12 AM
I-94 - Mile Marker 215.89 to 236.19
GLENDIVE TO DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE to DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX
Blow Over Warning starting on December 25, 2022 11:13 AM
US-2 - Mile Marker 179 to 192
PINNACLE TO DEVIL CREEK to 7 MILES WEST OF MARIAS PASS OVER MARIAS PASS
Chains Required starting on December 25, 2022 05:04 AM
US-2 - Mile Marker 182
PINNACLE TO DEVIL CREEK
One Lane Blocked, Vehicle Crash starting on December 25, 2022 06:45 AM
US-2 - Mile Marker 186.5
PINNACLE TO DEVIL CREEK
One Lane Blocked, Vehicle Crash starting on December 25, 2022 09:17 AM
US-2 - Mile Marker 198 to 209.1
EAST SIDE OF MARIAS PASS TO EAST GLACIER to EAST GLACIER TO BROWNING
Blow Over Warning starting on December 24, 2022 07:22 PM
US-2 - Mile Marker 209.1 to 221.7
EAST GLACIER TO BROWNING
Blow Over Warning starting on December 24, 2022 07:17 PM
US-2 - Mile Marker 221.7 to 235.44
EAST GLACIER TO BROWNING to BROWNING TO JCT WITH S 444
Blow Over Warning starting on December 24, 2022 07:18 PM
US-89 - Mile Marker 0 to 12.13
BROWNING TO THE KIOWA JCT to THE KIOWA JCT TO HUDSON BAY DIVIDE
Blow Over Warning starting on December 24, 2022 07:19 PM
US-89 - Mile Marker 84.77 to 102.61
JCT MT-44 TO TWO MEDICINE BRIDGE to TWO MEDICINE CREEK (SOUTH OF BROWNING) TO BROWNING
Blow Over Warning starting on December 24, 2022 07:09 PM
US-89 - Mile Marker 102.61 to 110.49
TWO MEDICINE CREEK (SOUTH OF BROWNING) TO BROWNING
Blow Over Warning starting on December 24, 2022 07:09 PM
US-93 - Mile Marker 57.5
POLSON TO JETTE HILL
One Lane Blocked, Abandoned Vehicle starting on December 25, 2022 07:01 AM
US-93 - Mile Marker 182 to 187
STRYKER TO CANADA
WATCH FOR WILDLIFE ROAMING NEAR ROADWAY, USE CAUTION DURING OVERNIGHT HOURS.
Animals starting on December 16, 2022 08:33 PM
MT-7 - Mile Marker 35.55
BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE
CAUTION ROUGH ROAD
Traffic Hazard starting on December 24, 2022 04:35 PM
MT-13 - Mile Marker 0 to 25
THE JCT OF MT-25 TO 26 MILES SOUTH OF SCOBEY to 26 MILES SOUTH OF SCOBEY TO SCOBEY
Blow Over Warning starting on December 25, 2022 09:37 AM
MT-16 - Mile Marker 0 to 32.69
GLENDIVE TO SAVAGE to SAVAGE TO SIDNEY
Blow Over Warning starting on December 25, 2022 11:14 AM
MT-24 - Mile Marker 6.5
GLASGOW TO ST. MARIE
NB LANE BLOCKED.
One Lane Blocked, Vehicle Crash starting on December 25, 2022 09:40 AM
I-94B - Mile Marker 296.95 to 329.41
CIRCLE TO 17 MILES SOUTHEAST to 17 MILES SOUTHEAST OF CIRCLE TO GLENDIVE
Blow Over Warning starting on December 25, 2022 11:15 AM
MT-200 - Mile Marker 41.5
THE CLEARWATER JCT TO N OF HELMVILLE JCT
Commercial Vehicle Crash, Both Lanes Blocked starting on December 25, 2022 09:00 AM
MT-200 - Mile Marker 86 to 93
ROGERS PASS TO THE BOTTOM OF THE EAST SIDE OF THE PASS (MP 93) to THE EAST SIDE OF ROGERS PASS TO THE JCT WITH S-434 (BEAN LAKE)
Chains Required starting on December 25, 2022 10:16 AM
S-213 - Mile Marker 4 to 25
CUT BANK TO THE CANADIAN LINE
Animals starting on December 23, 2022 04:01 PM
S-254 - Mile Marker 16
JCT WITH MT-16 TO BLOONFIELD
NARROW ONE LANE TRAFFIC. USE CAUTION.
Obstruction, Alternating One Lane Traffic starting on December 23, 2022 06:19 PM
S-419 - Mile Marker 3 to 4
JUNCTION WITH MT 78 TO NYE
WATER ON ROADWAY
Surface Water Hazard starting on December 24, 2022 04:27 PM
S-464 - Mile Marker 0 to 12.83
DUCK LAKE ROAD - BROWNING TO 12 MILES NORTH to DUCK LAKE ROAD - 12 MILES NORTH OF BROWNING TO BABB
Blow Over Warning starting on December 24, 2022 07:18 PM

