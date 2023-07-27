JOPLIN, Mont. - An updated report shows poor track conditions were the cause of the fatal Amtrak train derailment near Joplin in 2021.
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators said a combination of factors, including worn rail, vertical track deflection, subgrade instability and track misalignment, led to the derailment of Amtrak’s westbound Empire Builder.
The crash killed three passengers and injured 49 passengers and crew when the train derailed while in a right-hand curve on a BNSF Railway main track.
Several lawsuits have since been filed against Amtrak and BNSF Rail Company.
“This tragedy is a powerful reminder that there’s no substitute for robust track inspection practices, which can prevent derailments by identifying track conditions that may deteriorate over time,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy. “I implore track owners, who are responsible for the safety of their routes, to ensure inspectors have the time, support, and resources needed to do their work, which is essential to rail safety.”
The NTSB says worn rail needs to be replaced before the flange of a train wheel contacts the top of a rail joint bar, and that excessive wheel flange contact can lead to increased wear and tear on the wheel and rail.
Investigators noted the importance of walking inspections to ensure an understanding of track conditions and that the track inspector’s workload likely prevented him from performing a timely walking inspection of the track in the area of the derailment.
New safety recommendations have been issued by the NTSB as a result of the investigation.
The recommendations address safety issues including limitations of track inspection practices, autonomous monitoring system and treatment of maintenance rails installed.
