GREAT FALLS- The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting poor visibility on roads outside Great Falls and Fort Benton.
MDT is reporting blowing dirt causing poor visibility on US-87 at the Cascade County Line headed towards Carter, on US-89 five to seven miles east of Great Falls towards Belt and on MT-80 seven to fifteen miles east of Fort Benton.
Anyone driving in the area is asked to turn on their lights and slow down.
High crosswinds are also reported on US-89 near Browning, MDT advising high profile vehicles should use extreme caution.
The National Weather Service says a high wind warning is affecting Cascade, Chouteau, Toole, Liberty, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton and Judith Basin counties.
The NWS says southwest winds from 30 to 40 miles per hour are expected with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.
According to the NWS, the strong winds will make travel difficult for high profile vehicles and areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility will affect Central Montana.
The high wind warning will be in effect until 12:00 pm Wednesday.