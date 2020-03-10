Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH OCCURRING. * WHERE...CASCADE, CHOUTEAU, TOOLE, LIBERTY, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED IN SOME PLAINS AREAS DUE TO BLOWING DUST OR DIRT. THE PORTION OF U.S. HIGHWAY 87 BETWEEN GREAT FALLS AND FORT BENTON IS AN AREA VERY SUSCEPTIBLE TO BLOWING DIRT. LOW HUMIDITY WITH THE WINDS DURING THE AFTERNOON WILL ALSO RESULT IN ELEVATED FIRE DANGER IN GRASSLAND AREAS WHERE THERE IS NO SNOW COVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. && MOLDAN

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH UP TO 18 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS, ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...LOW TEMPERATURES SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING COULD FALL AS LOW AS THE TEENS TO 20S BELOW ZERO. THESE COLD TEMPERATURES COMBINED WITH BRISK WINDS COULD LEAD TO WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO, WHICH COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. && MOLDAN