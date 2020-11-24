A popular Electric City snack shop is opening it's doors once again after being shut down for more than a year.
The Popcorn Colonel has fired things up once again just in time for the holiday season.
Flames destroyed the complex last Christmas Eve after a fire broke out at the Benjamin Moore paint shop on 9th Street and 9th Avenue South.
The Popcorn Colonel and a cheerleading center were both deemed a total loss, but after nearly a year of renovations, Owner Gary Hochberger is happy to be serving the community once again.
"All in all it's been really good. Couldn't ask for anything better,” said Gary Hochberger.
He’s also thanking everyone for their constant support through it all. So far they've popped over 400 pounds this week on their 20th anniversary.
"The support was good. People were inquisitive, wanting to know how the rebuild process was going. Couple of hundred pretty close followers."
Now they’re taking orders through one of the busiest times of the year while learning how to operate in the Coronavirus era; which means some changes to their store. For now they're following strict public health orders by offering a limited menu. Samples of specialty flavors have been halted at this time. Customers also cannot bring in previously purchased tins for a refill but can purchase a new one.