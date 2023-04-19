Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches at lower elevations, and 5 to 10 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...The Highwood, Little Belt, and Snowy Mountains, Cascade County below 5000ft, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap, and Fergus County below 4500ft. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.