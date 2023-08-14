GREAT FALLS, MT- A Poplar man who admitted sexually abusing a woman on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation was sentenced on Monday to four years and eight months in prison, followed by 30 years of supervised release.
33-year-old Shane Daniel Freemont pleaded guilty in February to sexual abuse.
In court documents, the government alleged that in September of 2020, Freemont was at his residence, drinking with a group of individuals.
One of the individuals, identified as Jane Doe, was drinking with Freemont and blacked out from intoxication.
Despite her level of intoxication, Freemont had sex with Jane Doe.
The victim was physically incapable of declining to participate in or to communicate unwillingness to engage in sex.
