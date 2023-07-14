POPLAR, Mont. - A teenager standing up in the back of a pickup truck has died after she was ejected.
Montana Highway Patrol reports a Ford F-150 was traveling down a dirt two track road towards Poplar River Rd. when the accident happened.
The teen, a 15-year-old girl from Poplar, was ejected from the bed of the truck and killed.
A 22-year-old man from Poplar was driving the truck and the other passengers of the truck, a 24-year-old woman and three other teens were uninjured.
Drugs are a suspected factor in the crash.
