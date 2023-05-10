UPDATE:
The individuals that the Cut Bank Police Department were looking for have been identified.
"All three individuals have been identified, and they will be held accountable. Thank you for all the tips that led us to them!" the police department said.
CUT BANK, Mont. - The Cut Bank Police Department is trying to identify a porch pirate that was caught on camera Wednesday.
A video shared by the police departments shows a man taking an item from someone’s porch around 12:04 pm Wednesday, May 10, while two other people wait on the sidewalk in front of the house.
If you know who the man is, and the two others waiting for him on the sidewalk, you are asked to please contact the police department at 406-873-2289, or via the Cut Bank Police Department Facebook here.
"Side note... Having doorbell cameras is pretty inexpensive, and it helps us hold these porch pirates accountable," the Cut Bank Police Department added.
