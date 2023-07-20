GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Due to anticipated extreme heat, the Cascade County Tavern Association announced the post time for the ExpoPark State Fair Race Meet this weekend will be pushed back.
The rescheduling is for the welfare and safety of the horses, jockeys, racing staff and fans.
Gates will now open at 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 with the post time for the first race set at 4:00 pm.
As of July 20, the post time for the following weekend, July 29 and July 30, will remain at 1:00 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.