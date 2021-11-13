GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Potential updates are being considered for the 2009 Smith River State Park and River Corridor Recreation Management Plan.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says this summer, the process of updating the 2009 Smith River Management Plan began with a focus on four primary management issues:
- Management of Camp Baker
- Human Waste Management
- Natural and Cultural Resource Impacts
- Floater Opportunities
According to FWP, interest in floating the Smith River has increased significantly over time, as shown in the number of permit applications, the number of people floating the river and the average size of float groups.
Due to the interest, pressure has been put on infrastructure as well as the significant natural, cultural and historic resources that FWP is charged with protecting.
Potential updates are included in a draft environmental assessment (EA), which is available to the public for review and comment here.
A Smith River Planning Advisory Committee (PAC) assisted with the development of the EA and will convene after the conclusion of the public comment period to advise the department on a final decision in early 2022.
FWP says rulemaking may be needed to implement some aspects of the new plan and any changes requiring rulemaking would not apply until the 2023 float season.
Virtual public meetings on the topic are scheduled for Dec. 1 and Dec. 7.
During the meetings, FWP staff will provide an overview on the potential management changes, answer questions from the public, and outline the process to submit comments on the proposed changes.
For more information on the planning process, details on the two virtual public meetings and opportunities to get involved, you can visit the Smith River Management Plan web page here.