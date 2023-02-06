Potentially armed, unidentified robbery suspect allegedly flees Loaf N’ Jug in Great Falls

The following is a press release from the Great Falls Police Department:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On 2/5/23 at approximately 4:37 AM, police responded to a robbery at the Loaf N’ Jug, 1225 Central Avenue West. When the police arrived, the suspect had already fled the area. The suspect appeared to be armed with a firearm. Attached is a photo of the suspect taken from video surveillance. In the photo, the suspect is covered up, but someone may recognize the clothing or may have other information that would assist in the apprehension of the suspect.
Police would appreciate any assistance in identifying the suspect. If anyone has information, they can contact Detective Sergeant Mahlum at 406-455-8493, send a private message to the GFPD Facebook page, contact Crimestoppers, or by logging on to P3TIPS.COM. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
