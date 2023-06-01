GREAT FALLS, Mont. - They bloom every year like fresh flowers, but unlike the flowers they are dreaded by all... Potholes.
Potholes are making drives more like an obstacle course in the Westwood Plaza parking lot with potholes nearly three feet deep.
"I think just for every car, not just our car, it is really just a bit of a rough drive. You never know if you're going to hit the car or the bottom, you never know if you're going to hit a pothole," said Amariz Rodriguez, a co-owner of Tacos El Valle Food Truck.
According to AAA, potholes are eating a hole through wallets as drivers pay on average $600 in repairs after hitting potholes.
On Facebook, many people said they are tired of the potholes almost taking out the front axle of their vehicles and called the parking lot suspension replacement city.
As for Rodriguez, she has one piece of advice for everyone, "Honestly, just look around. Make sure that you're not damaging your car. They're pretty obvious potholes. So let's just hope you don't fall in one. But, just be really, really careful. Maybe even just take the bigger streets that are kind of in a better shape."
Right now I am working on getting answers for you as to when or if these potholes will get filled and who is responsible for it all; so make sure you check back as this article will be updated.
