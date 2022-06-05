GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The annual Family Fishing Day at Wadsworth Pond means summer is officially here for the Great Falls community. Richard Tieman walks us through what makes this day so important for young fishermen.
“This is how you know when summer is here. When it’s fish day,” said David Hagengruber (Montana FWP Education Program Director). “It’s always the first Saturday after school gets done with. We’re trying to give them some knowledge and teach some of the skills that go with it. How to tie a knot, how to identify a fish, how to cast, how to put worms on a hook if they need help with that.”
Richard Tieman: “I’m here to get kind of a first hand perspective on just what all the kids are going through and what awaits them at the end of the 4 tents they have to go through. They get one of these cards when they arrive, there’s some prizes, there’s a bike to be given away. So I am going to go through these, and then yes, I am going to try and catch a fish today. Let’s do this.”
RT: “Just went through knot tying 101, so I’m ready for my second stamp.”
Tracy Wendt: “There you go, and now you just have casting all the way down there.”
RT: “CASTING!”
RT: “Alright, there it is. I’m official.I have my rod, and I’m ready to go fishing at Family Fishing Day 2022.
RT: “Are you guys going for a personal best today? You want an even bigger one?
Ryleigh & Valyn: ”Mmhmm” ”Yes”
RT: “How long have you been fishing for?”
R&V: ” Six years I think” ”Probably since I was like 4 or 5”
RT: And what is it that you love about fishing?
R&V:”To go out, have fun, and actually spend time together”
RT: “Well, I got skunked. Not too proud about it. But you know who didn’t get skunked? Young Zander. Check this guy out!”
That’s really what today was all about, family, fun and time in the community here at Wadsworth Pond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.